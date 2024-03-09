Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Bridgman's 8th minute opening goal was cancelled out by Liam Nash's goal five minutes into second half stoppage time – before Lewis Manor's diverted effort sealed the win in a scrappy second goal for the visitors. Craig Robson was sent off in stoppage time, which helped turn the game into the Urchins’ favour.

It was Bognor’s first home league defeat of the season and leaves them 12th – where as they would have been eighth in the tightly-packed table had they held on to win.

Hornchurch’s Quentin Monville was shown a 4th minute yellow card as he fouled Calvin Davies. Then Matt Burgess received the ball from the right before he ran on across the defence before firing it just wide with his left foot on 5 minutes.Bridgman gave Rocks the lead on 8 minutes. After a short run from the right he unleashed an unstoppable strike curling into the net from an angle.

On 13 minutes Harvey Whyte went into the book for a late challenge in Hornchurch's half of the field. Thomas Wraight did well with a corner kick and it found the head of a leaping Mauro Da Silva Vilhete who glanced his header wide of the left post on 19 minutes.

Monville got a cross in from the right which was booted away again by Kieran Douglas. Burgess was fouled after a good run on the right and he was fouled by Michael O'Donoghue. Calvin Davies' free-kick flew straight out of touch.

Jasper Mather went into the book on 24 minutes for a late challenge on Sean Scannell. The free-kick was diverted in the air and Ryan Hall denied the Urchins – but it was offside so a goal wouldn't have counted.

Smith cut out a forward pass before the ball was played to Bridgman who cut inside again but he got his boot right under the ball as it sailed high over the bar on 33 minutes.

Dan Gifford was holding the ball up before playing it to Burgess but he scuffed it wide along the deck and wide on 35 minutes. Smith played another decent pass from another forward pass to find Burgess who picked out the run of Mather but afte going onto score, he had strayed offside on 36 minutes.

Douglas did well to block another cross before the ball bounced out to Scannell who hit a chance low but it was solidly saved by Hall on 42 minutes to end a good first half for the Rocks. HT 1-0

Femi Akinwande did well to run with the ball but under pressure from Douglas on 50 minutes he knocked his low shot wide of the near left post. Michael O'Donoghue did well to play a one-two before firing it over the bar with his cross from the left.

Davies went down under a hard challenge and the referee had to stop play so he could receive treatment. Da Silva Vilhete hit a chance from the left side which got a slight deflection off Douglas before flying straight into the grateful arms of Hall.

Following a corner, the ball was struck towards goal on the bounce off the crossbar on 67 minutes as he met the ball on the half volley. Woo Yang played a neat ball through to Bridgman and he was set through but the cross was dealt with.

Then the Urchins captain Ryan Scott had to receive treatment for cramp which held up play some minutes. Burgess went down with a head injury whilst Hornchurch made a sub. Burgess did return to play in the 81st minute.

O'Donoghue's cross from the left was caught confidently by Rocks stopper Hall on 82 minutes. Gifford was in a challenge and his marker was hard in the back of him but it wasn't pulled up for a freekick. Gifford stayed down and had to receive treatment.

Akinwande hit one at goal as Douglas was beaten in the air as tired legs showed. Hall was solid in the save.

Eight minutes were added on as Robson was shown a straight red card. He was clumsy in the challenge on a through ball on Akinwande where both players appeared to miss the ball and clashed. Nash smashed the free-kick over the wall but wide of the goal, giving Bognor hope of holding on to the lead.

Hall went into the book for time wasting for the resulting on the goal kick just to add to the frustration.

Unfortunately, Rocks let go of the lead and let in two late goals deep into stoppage time – first Nash knocked it low into the net to level the score. But it wasn't over as substitute Manor found the net after a scrappy cross that was deflected into his path and he diverted it in the 8th allotted minute of stoppage time.

It was agnoy for the Rocks and their fans and they will aim to pick themselves up when they welcome Wingate & Finchley this Tuesday – before they travel to Wingate next Saturday.