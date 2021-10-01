Agony for Hailsham - ecstasy for Ringmer

AFC Uckfield on the attack against Newhaven / Picture: Mike Skinner

Hailsham 1 Staplehurst 2

FA Vase 2nd qual round

An 87th minute goal condemned Hailsham Town to an FA Vase exit at the first hurdle at the hands of Staplehurst Monarchs on a warm afternoon at The Beaconsfield.

Hailsham saw the first chance of the game inside the opening minute when Tom McDonald found Rhys Taylor, whose shot was held, but there was then a lengthy spell of good football from both sides without any real chances of note.

On 19 minutes the visitors took the lead, when Staplehurst talisman Pete West intercepted a pass in midfield, and surged forward.

Initially he looked to have stumbled when taking the ball wide of Wester Young, but recovered to tuck the ball into the net.

After another scare on 26, Hailsham grew into the game, with Connor Townsend having a shot held before Rhys Taylor saw one tipped wide.

After losing Ben Thomsett to injury shortly before half time, Hailsham came out brightly at the start of the second half, and after seeing Townsend again denied by visiting keeper Steve Lawrence on 48, they levelled on 51 when a cross was turned into the net by the unfortunate Alfie Sanders.

Hailsham were now on top, with Taylor just failing to connect with an overhead kick on 57 before youngster Freddie Lloyd was narrowly pipped to a through ball on 63.

Ellis Webster was the next to come close for Hailsham with an effort from range, but the visitors continued to battle hard, coming close on 68 before a fine strike from long range crashed against the corner of post and bar on 80.

With thoughts of the healthy Beaconsfield crowd of 97 beginning to turn to penalties, a fine save from Wester Young at a 1 on 1 opportunity kept the scores level on 83.

But three minutes from time, a throw on the right hand side led to an opportunity which Staplehurst took full advantage of to take the lead.

Hailsham continued to battle - a ball into the area causing controversy when it appeared Webster had been caught by the keeper - with a brief flashpoint following, and the Staplehurst physio ending the fracas with a yellow card.

Despite the result, it was a good performance from a Hailsham side with several absentees, with the Stringers putting in a battling performance which perhaps deserved more of a reward.

MoM was Archie Guest.

AFC Uckfield 1 Newhaven 1

SCFL premier

AFC Uckfield were denied a victory over Newhaven by Charlie Bennett’s 90th minute equaliser.

Tyler Pearson had given the Oakmen a 69th minute lead but they couldn’t hold on. AFC Uckfield make the trip to Pagham tomorrow.

Ringmer AFC 5 Hollington United 2

Mid Sussex premier

Ringmer held off a youthful, attacking Hollington United to extend their six-game winning start to the season despite being reduced to ten men for the final minutes of the fixture against the reigning Mid Sussex Premier Division champions.

Ringmer produced an excellent first half spell to go in at half time with an unassailable lead.

First, a teasing Ben Earle set piece was headed goal bound by striker Sam Strutt. Strutt’s effort was parried but only as far as the onrushing Brad Duke who finished emphatically from close range.

Tom Stevenson extended the advantage with a driven effort from close range following an excellent delivery from Marcin Ruda.

Ruda himself completed the first half scoring from the penalty spot after Earle was felled.

The second half was an even goalscoring affair.

Hollington started the second 45 minutes the brightest and were rewarded with a penalty that was converted emphatically.

Sam Strutt restored Ringmer’s advantage as Ben Gardner’s stellar work down the right flank led to an easy chance from close range. In spite of the excellent intensity and tenacity shown by Ringmer’s MoM Glenn Hunt, and pacey fullback Jacob Ashwood, Hollington again reduced the deficit.

Ringmer’s Charlie Conrath restoring the three-goal advantage.

* McDonald’s franchisee Yas Turen is again providing 120 hours of free, safe, fun football sessions for Seaford kids in October.

There are four new fun-filled dates taking place at Downs Leisure Centre designed to help girls and boys between the ages of five and 11 get active and play football.

They run from 2:30pm to 3:30pm on four Sundays: 3, 10, 17, 24 October. Sign up www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football/fun-football-centres.html

Taking part in outdoor team sports is beneficial for children’s mental and physical development. Fun Football focuses on creating an environment where every child can take part and enjoy football whether they are new to the game or looking to further develop their skills. In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees - including Turen - are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

After four successful sessions were held in the spring and summer, McDonald’s is offering another four more sessions in Seaford for families to sign their children up for, meaning 120 under elevens will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

Demand for football coaching has spiked nationwide following England reaching the final of Euro 2020 – with new registrations from children inspired to play football for the first time surging 111% following the tournament.

Ture, says: “Being active has a benefit for children – and I’m delighted to be able to help facilitate 120 hours of free Fun Football sessions for children in the Seaford area. With coaching provided by FA qualified coaches, it is a great opportunity to experience football for the first time or to work on developing skills and technique.

“The Fun Football sessions held in Seaford this spring and summer were well attended and a success for everyone involved. Following the inspirational performances of the Three Lions on the European Stage this summer, we hope as many boys and girls as possible become involved.”