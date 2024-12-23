Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town are reportedly set to sign Ben Radcliffe from Championship outfit Derby County.

Transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, known as @SportsPeteO on X, broke the news this evening (Monday, December 23).

The correspondent for Footy Insider wrote: “Understand Derby County defender Ben Radcliffe has agreed a deal to join Crawley Town in a permanent move in January.

"Centre-back Radcliffe has impressed on loan at Gateshead in the first half of the season.”

Radcliffe, 21 – who can also play in midfield – has made 17 appearances for Rob Elliot’s former side Gateshead in the National League.

Before his move to Derby, he was on the books at Burton Albion. The youngster had loan spells at Mickleover and Banbury United.