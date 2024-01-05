Agutter content as Hastings United take draws from Concord Rangers and Cray Wanderers visits

Chris Agutter felt Hastings United played better in draws at Concord Rangers and Cray Wanderers than they did in some victories earlier in his reign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They needed two goals in the final five minutes to finish 3-3 at Concord on Saturday and did everything but score in a 0-0 draw at Cray on New Year’s Day.

Agutter said: “We played really well in both games.

"Concord had five shots and scored three, we had a million and scored three! We were 3-1 down with five minutes left but kept knocking on the door and deserved a reward.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Agutter and his Hastings United players celebrate their late salvation at Concord Rangers | Picture: Scott White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve never got anything at Concord – and on a pitch where you could have grown some potatoes I was pleased with how we performed.

"At Cray we played well too. We had lots of early chances and if we’d put one away we could have gone on to win well, as at Folkestone. It became attritional but we played attractive football without breaking through.

"We’re unbeaten in seven and on the right track.”

United have welcomed Jack Dixon back after half a season at Whitehawk.

Tommie Fagg ont the ball at Cray Wanderers | Picture: Scott White

Agutter said: “He’s a club legend who’s been here for most or all the team’s best moments of the past decade. I’m delighted he’s back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad