Agutter content as Hastings United take draws from Concord Rangers and Cray Wanderers visits
They needed two goals in the final five minutes to finish 3-3 at Concord on Saturday and did everything but score in a 0-0 draw at Cray on New Year’s Day.
Agutter said: “We played really well in both games.
"Concord had five shots and scored three, we had a million and scored three! We were 3-1 down with five minutes left but kept knocking on the door and deserved a reward.
"I’ve never got anything at Concord – and on a pitch where you could have grown some potatoes I was pleased with how we performed.
"At Cray we played well too. We had lots of early chances and if we’d put one away we could have gone on to win well, as at Folkestone. It became attritional but we played attractive football without breaking through.
"We’re unbeaten in seven and on the right track.”
United have welcomed Jack Dixon back after half a season at Whitehawk.
Agutter said: “He’s a club legend who’s been here for most or all the team’s best moments of the past decade. I’m delighted he’s back.”
The Us’ gruelling run of away games continues tomorrow with a league trip to Cheshunt and on Tuesday with a Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at Eastbourne Borough, where Agutter said he’d field as strong a side as possible.