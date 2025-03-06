Worthing boss Chris Agutter praised his players for coming out on top in a ‘chaotic’ clash with Bath City – then warned them to expect a ‘horrible’ game with Chesham next.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals by Jack Spong and Danny Cashman earned Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Bath City which left the Rebels one point and one place behind leaders Dorking – with a game in hand.

It followed Saturday’s superb 2-1 win with ten men at Chelmsford and set them up for another huge one, at home to Chesham this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter feels seven wins from the final 11 games could well be enough to land the title – although the top seven remains fairly tight, and none of the sides in it have given up on their own hopes of finishing top.

Jack Spong after scoring the Rebels opener | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The manager said of Tuesday night’s win over Bath: “It was a hard-earned three points against a very good team. It was tough – they were pretty much man for man all over the pitch, really aggressive, which meant the game was chaotic.

"It felt very transitional and end to end, and you can get frustrated with that because it feels like you don’t build any pressure. But because they were man to man we were getting into some great positions.

"We don’t really need play up to 10 passes to work a scoring opportunity, you think, two or three decent passes and we’re in. But if those passes lack a bit of detail or they nick it, the ball’s coming back the other way pretty quick. That led to a basketball match so I’m pleased we came out on top of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had some great opportunities and probbly just lacked a bit of detail and care on our final ball or finish, or some of the decision making wasn’t quite right.

Danny Cashman celebrates his goal which secured a win v Bath City | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

"The score could have been bigger but equally Bath will probably feel hard done by for a spell in the second half where they equalised and got on top for a five, ten-minute spell.”

Agutter praised scorers Spong and Cashman – and said Spong and Glen Rea did very well in midfield.

The manager has not been afraid to change a winning line-up at times this season to cope with different types of game, and recently rested Cashman because he felt he needed a break after playing almost every minute of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter said: "It was a great finish by Spongy and I’m really pleased for Cash. He’s come out of the side, had a bit of breathing space, well deserved, he’s given a considerable contribution this season."

Now another huge crowd is expected at Woodside Road on Saturday – and Agutter said fans’ backing was vital, especially if the team were up against it and needing a moment of inspiration.

"Chesham will be very tough – that (the away game) has been up there with our toughest game. They could be in the bracket of pushing for the play-offs,” Agutter said. "They’re a horrible side to play against and I mean that in a respectful way. They’re very good at what they do and it will be incredibly difficult.”