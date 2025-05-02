Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

No complaints about the result of the play-off clash with Maidstone – but plenty of frustration that they did not win the title and avoid the need to go into the knockouts.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the summary from gutted Chris Agutter after Worthing’s bid for promotion from National League South ended in the play-offs for the third successive year.

Two years ago it was hosts Oxford City who knocked them out, last year it was Braintree in a breathless final at Woodside, this year Maidstone – who finished three places behind the Rebels in the league table – brought the red dream crashing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two penalties – one early, one late – were enough to put the Stones through to Sunday’s play-off semi-final at Eastbourne Borough.

Worthing on the attack against Maidstone - but the play-off clash ended in a 2-0 Rebels defeat | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

For Worthing fans, for the third season in a row, it’s a gutting end to a thrilling season, one in which they at times looked like they were timing their form perfectly to take the title.

They topped the table a few weeks ago but slipped up at Welling and Hornchurch then, more crucially, at home to Truro City, as the Cornish team took pointd which would turn out to be enough to keep them ahead of the pack and give them the automatic promotion spot.

As late as Good Friday, Worthing went back to the top when they drew at Eastbourne with ten men and Truro slipped up. But another 1-1 draw on Easter Monday, at home to fellow contenders Dorking, saw them to slip to fourth, which is where they finished to set up the Maidstone clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking a day after the Stones had won at Woodside, Agutter said he had no complaints over the loss and wished Maidstone, and all the other sides still in the running for promotion, all the best for their campaigns.

Chris Agutter's first season as Worthing FC boss has been a rollercoaster | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

And he admitted it was not Wednesday night that hurt the most – but the fact they had not managed to finish top of the pile and avoid the play-offs.

"The biggest feeling of disappointmnt was the reality of not winning the league title – and it was by just one point,” he told us.

"On Wednesday night Maidstone, based on what they did in both boxes, deserved to win the game. We lacked punch up top – which is not ideal when chances are few and far between – and it was two counter attacks that won them their penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was no issue of tiredness from us – we had plenty of ball and territory. We just weren’t ruthless enough with it, we didn’t do enough to impace the goal.

"So there’s a massive amount of disappointment – but also pride in what we have done.”

Agutter maintains that it was home games against St Albans and Torquay, in which they were leading but conceded late, late equalisers, that were the key setbacks.

And he said the process of learning from this season and building on it for the 2025-26 had already started for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks with players about who’s staying, who’s going and what type of rebuilding or reshaping of the squad are to come soon but Agutter said it was important ot reflect on how everyone at the club had put a monumental effort into trying to get promoted.

He said on X: “Very difficult end to the season, coming so close and for it to now feel so far is tough. Thank you to the board, staff, players and supporters - you have been magnificent all season. From Weston away, Rochdale at home, to Torquay Utd in the trophy… it’s been a rollercoaster.”

Agutter said the fans at Woodside Road on Wednesday night created a brilliant atmopshere and said they’d been gracious in defeat – although he’d had the usual few ‘pelters’ on social media.