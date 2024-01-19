Chris Agutter says Hastings United’s next five games will show them what they can achieve this season.

The Us are on the fringes of the race for an Isthmian premier play-off spot. They sit sixth, five points off fifth, after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Dulwich Hamlet.

Agutter was disappointed not to come away with the win but remains pleased with performances – and says the next run of fixtures will tell him whether United are serious contenders or a little way off what’s needed to go up.

"We’re six points off third place as it stands but once another five games are behind everyone, we’ll only have 13 left to play and the picture will be much clearer,” he said.

Tom Chalmers celebrates his second goal in Hastings United's 2-2 draw with Dulwich Hamlet | Picture: Scott White

Those next five for Hastings are: Carshalton (A) tomorrow, Hashtag (H, Jan 27), Margate (H, Jam 30). Kingstonian (A, Feb 3) and Horsham (H, Feb 6).

Horsham may yet push their way into the play-off race – they have games in hand after their cup runs – and the two sides immediately below Hastings in the table are Lewes and Bognor, so there is plenry of Sussex interest in the race for honours.

Agutter said he was pleased with last Saturday’s display against Dulwich – in which returning Tom Chalmers put them 1-0 and then 2-1 up only for Hamlet to hit back – but was disappointed they let in two goals from set-pieces.

"We played very well – it was a good team performance,” the manager said.

Chris Agutter is delighted by United's recent displays | Picture: Scott White

"We created loads of chances and could have scored five or six but were not as clinical as I’d have liked. We had chances at 1-0 up to go two or three up and that would have been game over.

"My idea of Dulwich teams was that they were possession-based but this was different. They were quite direct.

"It’s disappointing to let in two from set-pieces but we’ve not conceded many in that way.

“The fact that good teams are drawing with us and celebrating like they’ve won is a credit to us, I think.

"We’re ten unbeaten now but going to Carshalton will be difficult, even though we beat them 4-0 at home in one of our best performances.”

CHALMERS BACK WITH BANG

It’s a cliche when it comes to welcoming back players who have been injured long-term – but in the case of Tom Chalmers and Hastings United it’s true.

It IS like having a new signing, admits United boss Chris Agutter – esepcially after the versatile young player marked his first start for a year with two goals against Dulwich Hamlet.

Chalmers suffered an ACL injury against Horsham last season but the long road to recovery is over.

He played half an hour in the Sussex Senior Cup tie at Eastbourne Borough then came into the starting line-up for Saturday’s Pilot Field Isthmian premier clash wth Dulwich, scoring twice to announce his return and delight the home faithful.

"It’s great to have him back,” said Agutter.

"He’s a massive player for us.

"We’ve got some new faces at the club who had not seen him play before and as much as you can say to them ‘this boy can play’ it’s not until they see him for themselves they appreciate his quality.

"Earlier in his career he had interest from Sunderland, Luton, Burnley and Bournemouth. He could certainly play at a higher level and he has plenty of years ahead of him.

The 21-year-old Chalmers’ versatility is a bonus for United.

Agutter said former manager Gary Elphick used him deeper than he had – almost as a right-back – but added: “He can play anywhere.