Worthing FC have reached agreement with first team manager Chris Agutter to extend his contract to the end of 2028-29 season.

The move comes after Agutter took the Rebels to within a point of the National South title in his first season at Woodside Road only for them to lose to Maidstone in the play-off eliminator.

Ironically the news comes less than 24 hours after one of Sussex’s other National South clubs, Eastbourne Borough, saw their manager Adam Murray leave. Had Agutter not now signed a new deal at Worthing, he could have been among names touted for the Priory Lane post.

Chairman Barry Hunter told the Worthing FC website: “Everyone connected with the club will know the transformation we are going through. At a time when the football world is full of change and speculation we wanted to double down on our commitment to progress. Chris is very much part of that plan and we are delighted to have extended his contract.”

Chria Agutter has signed a deal to keep him at Worthing until 2029 | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“In his first season at the helm Agi joined under some challenging circumstances, including the replacement of key players Ollie Pearce and Joe Felix.

"The squad spent the first six games on the road due to ground works at the STCS and operated on a limiting Tuesday and Thursday evening part time model, the only team in the top seven to do so. Yet the club amassed its biggest NLS points tally with 88, finished in the top four for our 3rd consecutive season and finished within one point of the eventual champions.”

Nathan Bowen, Football Director, added: “The club’s part time model will start to evolve to include more contact time between the coaching team and players. We believe Agi will flourish in this environment and will help bring the best out of the players. This was a key part of our thinking in extending his contract.

Agutter added: “I’m delighted with the contract extension, particularly as we can evolve the coaching model. I have a great working relationship with the club, at all levels and I’m now looking forward to a lot of hard work over the summer and prepare a very competitive squad for next season.”