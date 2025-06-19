Bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham have revealed a trio of new recruits who have penned deals with Bognor Regis Town ahead of the new Isthmian South Central division campaign.

The Nyewood Lane co-managers have brought in midfielder Waledin Ahmed from Horndean, striker Simba Mlambo, formerly of Winchester City and Fleet Town and ex-Rocks ace Ethan Robb, who can play at the back or in the middle.

They are the latest to sign following announcements that ex-Horndean and Gosport Borough midfielder Sam Hookey and former Swindon Town defender Matt Jones have agreed to join the squad, along with attacker Cal Laycock from Moneyfields. Retained from last season are Harvey Whyte, Chad Field, who will be the new Rocks skipper, and Dan Gifford.

Howell says the first team gaffers are happy with the business they have done so far and expect to be able to announce more signings soon.

Callum Laycock pictured playing for Moneyfields last season | Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He said: "Birms and I are really pleased with the signings we have at the present moment. I think they give us good experience at the level and we have worked with quite a few of them -- so that's good that we have got familiarity and consistency straight away.

“They give us a good balance of experience, pace and power and most importantly they are good lads. We are still talking to a couple of players that we hope to get over the line and that still allows us to see what turns up in pre-season.

“I think we have got the nucleus of a good squad -- one or two we are talking to imminently and we hope we can get those over the line in the next week or two. And if some quality players turn up in pre-season and we need to move on that then we have the flexibility and the budget to do so.”

Howell also issued an update on crocked Rocks players hoping to make comebacks. He added: “With injured players, I think Lucas Pattenden (hip-groin) is having an operation on July 3 and we are hoping he can be back within a couple of months, but we will have to wait and see. It'll be massive signing for us if he can come back.

"Ben Anderson is still having treatment (on an ankle injury) and we hope to see him playing. Harvey Rew has had an adjustment with his medical boot (following his jury in the last game of last season) but with him it maybe Christmas time so that's a long-term.

“They are players we are looking to bring back into the fold at some stage, so overall we are very, very pleased with the business we have done. We apologise it's been a little bit slow but we don't want to announce people until the paperwork has been sorted.”