AI predicts just one point will split Crawley Town, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town in epic League One relegation battle

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 14:49 BST
Crawley picked up what could be a very good point in a 1-1 draw with Wycombe at the weekend.

It leaves the Reds just three points behind Peterborough United ahead of tomorrow night’s game in hand against Wigan.

And the latest supercomputer prediction believes it is going to be a fight which goes right down to the wire.

Here is where Crawley are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet– expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+32)

3. Leyton Orient

85pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+25)

4. Stockport County

85pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

