Crawley Town are 12 points adrift of safety with nine games to go and all but certain to be relegated back to League Two.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
It looks all but over for Crawley Town after another defeat this weekend.

A 5-1 drubbing at Huddersfield leaves Crawley a whopping 12 points off the pace with nine games to go.

The Reds will of course keep fighting until there’s nothing left to play for, though relegation back to League Two look all but inevitable.

But they will be looking to go down with some pride and to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Crawley will now finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Reds news each day on our website, here.

105pts (+47)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+47) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+27)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+32)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

