A 5-1 drubbing at Huddersfield leaves Crawley a whopping 12 points off the pace with nine games to go.

The Reds will of course keep fighting until there’s nothing left to play for, though relegation back to League Two look all but inevitable.

But they will be looking to go down with some pride and to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Crawley will now finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Reds news each day on our website, here.

1 . Birmingham City 105pts (+47) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wrexham 88pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Wycombe Wanderers 87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images