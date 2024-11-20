The Reds are without a win in four and now find themselves in the drop zone and having played more games than their rivals.

They will face a Rotherham side struggling to find their feet and live up to expectations after the relegation from the Championship.

Around the league, it promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

1 . Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackpool 1 Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

2 . Shrewsbury Town 0 Birmingham City 2 Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63% Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 0 Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images