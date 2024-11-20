Crawley Town are looking to climb out of the relegation zone with victory over Rotherham United at the weekend.Crawley Town are looking to climb out of the relegation zone with victory over Rotherham United at the weekend.
AI predicts the outcome of EVERY League One fixture this weekend, featuring Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:36 GMT
Crawley host Rotherham United at the weekend with both sides needing points for different reasons.

The Reds are without a win in four and now find themselves in the drop zone and having played more games than their rivals.

They will face a Rotherham side struggling to find their feet and live up to expectations after the relegation from the Championship.

Around the league, it promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackpool 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63%

2. Shrewsbury Town 0 Birmingham City 2

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

3. Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 0

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

4. Barnsley 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

