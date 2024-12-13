The Reds dropped back into the relegation zone after the weekend game with Stevenage fell to the weather.
It is shaping up to be a very competitive scrap for survival with just six points splitting 14th down to 22nd place.
It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with leaders Wycombe travelling to struggling Shrewsbury, Bolton hosting Wigan and Reading facing Blackpool just some of the games taking place.
Here AI predicts how it sees the games going.
