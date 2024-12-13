Crawley Town face a relegation battle against fellow strugglers Peterborough United this weekend.placeholder image
Crawley Town face a relegation battle against fellow strugglers Peterborough United this weekend.

AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's League One games, including Peterborough United v Crawley Town, Leyton Orient v Burton Albion and Birmingham City v Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Struggling Crawley face another big game this weekend when they head to Peterborough United

The Reds dropped back into the relegation zone after the weekend game with Stevenage fell to the weather.

It is shaping up to be a very competitive scrap for survival with just six points splitting 14th down to 22nd place.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with leaders Wycombe travelling to struggling Shrewsbury, Bolton hosting Wigan and Reading facing Blackpool just some of the games taking place.

Here AI predicts how it sees the games going.

Let us know your thoughts on the game and get the latest Reds news on our website.

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 52% Draw: 26% Away: 22%

2. Leyton Orient 2 Burton Albion 1

Home: 52% Draw: 26% Away: 22% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18%

3. Wrexham 2 Cambridge United 0

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 74% Draw: 15% Away: 11%

4. Birmingham City 2 Bristol Rovers 0

Home: 74% Draw: 15% Away: 11% Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePeterborough UnitedCrawleyBurton AlbionLeyton OrientBristol RoversBirmingham City
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice