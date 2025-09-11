Crawley Town host Cheltenham Town this week as they look for a first home win of the season.placeholder image
Crawley Town host Cheltenham Town this week as they look for a first home win of the season.

AI predicts the results for EVERY League Two game this weekend, including Crawley Town v Cheltenham, Grimsby Town v Cambridge United and Oldham Athletic v Bromley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
There’s some interesting looking games this weekend around League Two.

Crawley Town go in search of a second win of the season when they host Chelthenham Town in one of two early kick-offs.

Town, who this week bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of striker Ryan Loft, beat Harrogate Town last week to hopefully get their season up and running.

Leaders Gillingham host an improving Notts County side who are looking to give the Gills their first defeat of the season. County are now four unbeaten after a slow start.

Bromley – one of two sides still unbeaten, travel north to Oldham, while the only team yet to win, Accrington Stanley, host Colchester United.

But the biggest game of the day will be Chesterfield v MK Dons.

Both sides head into the game looking to put an end to two games without victory. The Dons go into the game having lost two in a row, following last week’s home defeat to Grimsby Town, while Spireites were beaten by Walsall in their last game.

Give us your predictions on our social media channels and have your say.

Home: 35% Draw: 29% Away: 36%

1. Accrington Stanley 1 Colchester United 1

Home: 35% Draw: 29% Away: 36% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 48% Draw: 29& Away: 23%

2. Crawley Town 2 Cheltenham Town 1

Home: 48% Draw: 29& Away: 23% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 46% Draw: 29% Away: 25%

3. Bristol Rovers 2 Barrow 1

Home: 46% Draw: 29% Away: 25% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 43% Draw: 28% Away: 29%

4. Chesterfield 2 MK Dons 1

Home: 43% Draw: 28% Away: 29% Photo: Getty Images

