Crawley Town face a tough test against Fleetwood Town this weekend as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

AI predicts the results for EVERY League Two game this weekend, including Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town, Harrogate Town v Oldham Athletic and Newport County v Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:34 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 11:54 GMT
Crawley Town have a point to prove this weekend after the weak FA Cup exit at Boreham Wood.

Struggling Town host Fleetwood Town looking to get out of League Two’s relegation zone.

But it’s not going to be easy against a Fleetwood Town side with three wins in their last five games and with play-off ambitions of their own.

Around the league promotion-chasing Chesterfield face an Accrington side fighting for their EFL lives this season.

Stanley have won just three of their 14 games this season with just one away win under their belt.

Bristol Rovers host Gillingham in a match featuring two sides with big expectations but a form guide which doesn’t match.

Gillingham are without a win in five while Rovers have lost four in a row.

Leaders Walsall, without a win in their last three, face a tough trip to rock-bottom Newport County.

MK Dons head to Barnet in an interesting looking clash, while Swindon could go top with a win at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27%

1. Colchester United 2 Bromley 1

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27%

2. Crewe Alexandra 2 Shrewsbury Town 1

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 24% Draw: 27% Away: 49%

3. Newport County 1 Walsall 2

Home: 24% Draw: 27% Away: 49% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28%

4. Barnet 2 MK Dons 1

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28% Photo: Getty Images

