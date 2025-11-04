Struggling Town host Fleetwood Town looking to get out of League Two’s relegation zone.

But it’s not going to be easy against a Fleetwood Town side with three wins in their last five games and with play-off ambitions of their own.

Around the league promotion-chasing Chesterfield face an Accrington side fighting for their EFL lives this season.

Stanley have won just three of their 14 games this season with just one away win under their belt.

Bristol Rovers host Gillingham in a match featuring two sides with big expectations but a form guide which doesn’t match.

Gillingham are without a win in five while Rovers have lost four in a row.

Leaders Walsall, without a win in their last three, face a tough trip to rock-bottom Newport County.

MK Dons head to Barnet in an interesting looking clash, while Swindon could go top with a win at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

Give us your predictions on our social media channels and have your say.

Get the latest Reds news and views on our website each day.

1 . Colchester United 2 Bromley 1 Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

2 . Crewe Alexandra 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

3 . Newport County 1 Walsall 2 Home: 24% Draw: 27% Away: 49% Photo: Getty Images