The Reds are one point above the relegation zone after failing to win in their last four games.

While not at the six-pointer stage just yet, Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town is perhaps more important than usual.

They will face a galvanised Shrews side who picked up a first home win of the season last weekend against Cambridge United.

Around the league resurgent MK Dons are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host Crewe, while Chesterfield are looking to make it three wins in a row at home when they host Fleetwood Town.

Leaders Walsall entertain Barrow, while there’s two huge clashes at the bottom end of the table with Newport County entertaining Cheltenham and Shrewsbury hosting Crawley.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

1 . Cambridge United 1 Bromley 0 Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28% Photo: Getty Images

2 . Salford City 2 Oldham Athletic 1 Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

3 . Newport County 1 Cheltenham Town 0 Home: 40% Draw: 29% Away: 31% Photo: Getty Images