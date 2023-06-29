Akinwande and Phillips arrive at Pilot Field to give Hastings United double lift

Akinwande is a Millwall Academy graduate who’s played for Haringey Borough and Carshalton, while Phillips adds to Paul Barnes and Craig Stone’s options in midfield.
After winning promotion from the National League South with both Wealdstone and Maidstone, Phillips has now set his sights on Isthmian premier proomotion with United.
Boss Barnes said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Femi to Hastings United – a player with great quality and a point to prove.
"He is someone we have tracked and we feel suits our ideas for a No 9.”
Akinwande said: “I’m excited to be here and ready to work hard – buzzing to play under the gaffer and return the faith he has put in me."
Barnes described Phillips as a winner who’d been integral in helping teams gaining promotion in recent seasons. He tried signing him for Dulwich.
""Fast forward and he expressed his desire to play for me and the club… it speaks volumes when a player of Michael’s calibre takes it upon himself to show that. He will be massive for us on and off the pitch."
Phillips said: "I’ve known the gaffer for a few months now and he is someone I want to work under.
"I’m a versatile player who can play holding midfield or box to box. I have a winning mentality and look forward to a new challenge.”
The duo follow Dom Vose, Bailey Akehurst and Christian Tyler-Law into the Pilot Field.