Albion announce huge season-ticket renewal rate

Brighton have announced a 96 per cent renewal rate by season ticket holders for the 2018/19 season.

The club are 11th in the Premier League with eight league games to go this season and are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals, when they play away to Manchester United tomorrow evening.

Albion have enjoyed an impressive record at the Amex, with just three defeats from their 15 Premier League fixtures and their next home game with Leicester on March 31 has already sold out.

Albion chief executive Paul Barber said: "These are some fantastic renewal figures, and proves that there is an outstanding level of support for this football club.

“Our fan base is only going to grow, and we are hugely appreciative for the incredible support we receive both at home and on the road.

“We are continuing to sell out more or less every Premier League home game, with the Leicester match on 31st March set to be the latest game to attract over 30,000 supporters.”

Just four per cent of season-ticket holders have chosen not to renew for next season but the club has more than 7,000 fans on the season-ticket waiting list for next season. Albion also have just under 16,000 Bronze and Young Seagulls Plus members that are entitled to priority purchasing for all home matches.

Up to 800 fans on the club’s season-ticket waiting list will have the chance to purchase tickets for next season and further information will be released by Albion in due course.

Season-ticket holders wishing to move seats for next season are advised that the seat moves window begins next week, but those fans wishing to change seats are strongly advised that availability is extremely limited in all sections of the ground.