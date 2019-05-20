Brighton and Hove Albion expected to name Graham Potter as new manager today

Graham Potter is expected to be announced as the new Brighton and Hove Albion boss today (Monday) - on his 44th birthday.

Potter has been the favourite to take over from Chris Hughton ever since he was sacked last week following the last game of the Premier League season.

