Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace: The key points from Chris Hughton's post match press conference

Brighton manager Chris Hughton hailed his side's 'great character' to win 2-1 away at Crystal Palace and says the referee was right not to send Anthony Knockaert off.

On his side's performance:

"For where we are at this moment, the gorup of teams around us where everybody’s capable of winning games, it’s really important to build on last week.

"I thought it was a big three points for us last week and important that we built on that.

"We had to defend well and so as a team, the team shape, we defended really well but also individually. Where the players they’ve got and the areas they get into I thought we did really well.

"In the 90 minutes there wasn’t, for both teams, the clear chance.

"It was going to be the team that pulled something out of the bag, the little bit of quality or the penalty in their case, and fortunately for us we had that little bit of quality.

On the Knockaert foul in the first minute:

"The Anthony Knockaert foul I was very close to and what you had two players that equally went for the ball so my first impression that neither was going to get booked.

"Then I think what was deemed was that Anthony’s foot was raised slightly, a little bit more, so a red card, for me, absolutely no to a red card.

"In the way that the game was at the moment I thought the right decision was the yellow card."

On taking Knockaert off straight after his goal:

"These are the decisions you make.

"Once he scored it was probably more reason to take him off as Solly’s a different type of player and at that stage I knew we’d probably have to do more defending. So yes, I was going to take him off before the goal and obviously didn’t change my mind."

Would he have been happy with a point?

"If you’d offered me a draw at 1-1 I would have taken it. We’re the away team and, there might be a group of a few teams that think differently but I think there’s a bigger group.

"They’ve got a penalty so early in the second half, the ascendancy was all of theirs and at that moment there would have been more people that would have thought that Palace would have gone on and won it than us.

"The team showed great character after that and still in that period of ascendancy they didn’t create a clear chance and I thought, if we’d showed a little bit more control at times, we’d have created more chances.

"Three points here, particularly with the way the first part of the second half panned out, it’s a big win for us. I don’t know if ‘bonus’ is the right word but we know that away from home is tougher for us.

"Any win away from home is an even bigger win."

On the initial starting lineup and the late injury of Andone:

"The thinking was that Glenn’s been playing recently and we’ve got good competition up there. Andone came off the bench in our last game, changed the game, got the winning goal for us and I felt, with the competition we’ve got, he deserved a start.

"Sometimes if it’s early in the warmup you know you’re making a change but this was very late in the warmup so almost as the players were coming off I was told then that he was struggling.

"I suppose I can say that [it was fortuitous] in hindsight but Andone starts and might have done well and equally got the winner but if you have to make that change that late before the game then Glenn’s not a bad one to have to change.

"I think they have different strengths.

"Away from home you need to try and stretch the team moreso. Andone probably would be stronger at that because he’s got more pace than Glenn so he’d give us more dynamic stretching of the team but Glenn’s clever. He’s very clever in the way that he does it and he works."

