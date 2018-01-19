Brighton close in on first January signing, while winger returns to the Netherlands on loan

Brighton are closing in on making their first signing of the January transfer window, while winger Soufyan Ahannach has returned to the Netherlands on loan.

Dutch football magazine Voetbal International is one of several media outlets to report Albion have agreed a £14m fee with PSV for forward Jurgen Locadia, who has scored nine goals in the Eredivisie this season.



Voetbal suggests Locadia is due in Brighton for a medical today but the striker is currently out injured with a upper leg injury. The 24-year-old almost joined Championship leaders Wolves in August. If he joins the Seagulls, he will again link up with Davy Propper, who joined Brighton from PSV in the summer.



The deal will also end Brighton's long search for a striker after summer moves for Florin Andone and Vincent Janssen fell through.



Leaving the Amex on loan is winger Soufyan Ahannach, who has signed a loan deal with Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam until the end of the season.



Ahannach arrived at the club from Dutch Eerste Divisie side Almere City in August 2017, and will now return to the Netherlands for the remainder of the campaign.



Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “Soufyan was brought in initially as a member of the development squad, and to be pushing to breakthrough into the first-team squad, but he has found those opportunities limited during the first half of the season.



“This loan move offers him the chance to go and play regular first-team football with Sparta Rotterdam in the top division in the Dutch League. It is a good move for all parties - the two clubs, but most importantly Soufyan, and this will help his ongoing development.”



Ahannach has made two appearances in Checkatrade Trophy games against Oxford United and Stevenage.