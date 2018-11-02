Brighton goalkeeper up for player of the month award with Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bournemouth stars

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has been nominated for the EA Sports player of the month award after helping the club to three wins in October.

Ryan recorded three clean sheets as Albion won 1-0 against West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves to move up to 11th in the Premier League table.



He has made 43 saves so far this season, the third most in the Premier League and just one fewer than both Lukasz Fabianski and Joe Hart.



The other nominees are Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.



The public’s votes cast for this category will represent ten per cent of the total votes and will be combined with those of a Premier League panel, which includes the likes of Mark Schwarzer, Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand.



Ryan’s peers will also have the chance to cast their votes, with each club captain having a say in who wins.



To vote for Ryan click here.



Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday and the winner will be announced at 1pm next Friday.

HAVE YOU READ?

Chris Hughton in the running for manager of the month award with Chelsea, Manchester City and Bournemouth bosses





Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion: What did Chris Hughton say in his pre-match press conference?

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders to miss Everton match

Seagulls Weekly Podcast: How many for Murray this season? Are Dunk and Duffy the Seagulls’ greatest ever defensive partnership?

Fantasy football tips: Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool stars among those to sign for Gameweek 11