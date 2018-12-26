Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal player ratings

Jurgen Locadia and Mathew Ryan starred as Brighton drew 1-1 in the Premier League with Arsenal this evening. Here's how James Wootton rated the players of both teams.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Mathew Ryan - 8
Two great saves to deny Aubameyang in the first half. Albion are going to miss him when he goes on international duty.
Martin Montoya - 7
Looked bright down the right in the first half, did well against the pacy Arsenal attack.
Shane Duffy - 7
Marked his return to action after suspension with a traditional big defensive display.
Leon Balogun - 6
One of a few Albion players to be floored by Lacazette’s neat footwork for the opener. Proved a hard man to beat for the rest of the game.
Bernardo - 7
Some surging runs down the left flank. Growing in quality with every game.
Dale Stephens - 7
Some neat play and great vision to pick out some dangerous forward passes.
Davy Propper - 7
Long through ball reached Locadia to set up Albion’s equaliser. Missed a great chance when he fired wide from six yards.
Pascal Gross - 6
Some good creative play in the first half, didn’t make as much of an impact in the second period.
Solly March - 7
A good source of creativity. Wasted a great chance when he looped an effort over the bar when closing in on the Arsenal goal.
Glenn Murray - 7
Almost equalised for Albion in the first half after bundling his effort over the line only for it to be ruled out for a foul on the Arsenal goalkeeper. Always a handful for the Arsenal defence.
Jurgen Locadia - 9
Didn’t put a foot wrong all game. Superbly took his goal when he latched onto Propper’s ball through before coolly evading Leno and prodding home into the empty net. Came close to a winner in the second half but dragged a shot wide.
Subs
Florin Andone N/A
Almost wiggled his way through at the end but it wasn’t to be.
Anthony Knockaert N/A
Helped defensively as Albion looked to secure a point.
Unused: David Button, Bruno, Gaetan Bong, Beram Kayal, Yves Bissouma.
ARSENAL
Bernd Leno - 6
Not the most confident of displays. Had a lucky let off when the referee deemed a foul against Murray on the Arsenal keeper.
Stephan Lichtsteiner - 5
Tried to exploit Albion down the right-hand side but Bernardo was more than a match for him. Made the mistake which led to Brighton's equaliser.
Sokratis - 6
Had a solid battle against Glenn Murray.
Laurent Koscielny - 6
Not the strongest of performances, Arsenal’s defence looked like they could have been penetrated every time Albion went forward.
Sead Kolasinac - 7
Had a good battle with Solly March down Arsenal’s left-hand side.
Granit Xhaha - 5
Quiet game in the centre of midfield. Took the captain's armband after Koscielny was subbed.
Matteo Guendouzi - 7
Saw a lot of the ball and controlled the tempo for Arsenal during the game.
Lucas Torreira - 7
Lively performance, especially in the second half.
Mesut Ozil - 5
Subbed at half-time, one of those games where the German went missing.
Alexandre Lacazette - 7
Neat footwork inside the box provided Arsenal with the spark to take the lead. Subbed on the hour mark.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8
Top quality finish to open the scoring, right footed curler into the top corner. Was also denied by two excellent saves by Ryan.
Subs
Aaron Ramsey -6
Failed to change the game after coming on.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6
Pacy threat down the right.
Alex Iwobi -6
Had an effort deflected just wide of the Albion goal.
Unused: Petr Cech, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock.
HAVE YOU READ?
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal player ratings
Arsenal manager Unai Emery apologises after kicking a bottle into the crowd during Brighton game
Arsenal draw feels like two points dropped - Mathew Ryan