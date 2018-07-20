Brighton sign South African player of the year Percy Tau

Albion have signed South African international Percy Tau on a four-year deal and the striker will be loaned out ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-year-old has joined on undisclosed terms from South African Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns and was player of the season in South Africa in 2017/18.



He has won the South African title three times, twice with Sundowns and once with Witbank Spurs. He has also won the African Champions League with Witbank and the South African Super Cup with Sundowns.



Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season.



“Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football.



“We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season.”



Tau is Albion's seventh first-team signing of the summer, after Bernardo, Florin Andone, Jason Steele, David Button, Yves Bissouma and Leon Balogun.