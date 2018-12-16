Chris Hughton rues poor goals in Brighton's defeat to Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton rued the goals his side conceded in their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea this afternoon, reports James Wootton.

Pedro netted from Eden Hazard's cut-back and then Hazard got the second from Willian's pass later in the first half after Leon Balogun gave the ball away.

Solly March made it 2-1 midway through the second half but Chelsea survived late pressure to hold on to all three points.

Here are the key points from Hughton's post-match press conference.

Deserving of a point?

“In the end, yes. Only because when you get a rhythm in the game - and of course we got the one goal back - and when you’re in the ascendancy you think it might be your day.

But in a game where I thought we started well, I thought the goals knocked that little bit of confidence out of us and you know then it becomes more of an uphill battle.”

Chelsea goals

“They are such a talented and athletic team on the ball. The first goal it was a poor goal from our point but they can do that, the second one is very much avoidable so I think it knocks us.

“During the half-time talk you ask them to respond and at least finish the game with a good response in the second half that I hope we can take forward.”

Eden Hazard

“What we see is a world class player.

When you’ve got that type of player in that type of team, he’s very difficult to get close to, and you have to do that by a team performance. We got to grips with it better in the second half than what we did in the first.”

Alonso's yellow card for a foul on Solly March

“First impression was that it was a red card.

I haven’t seen it again but I do understand it is a difficult decision.

"What I do think was wrong is that he should have been on a yellow anyway. There were two incidents, particularly the second incident where he pulls back Knockaert which is generally always a yellow card. So yes, he should have been sent off. I’m more angry that he stayed on the pitch because of the accumulation as opposed to that one incident.”

David Luiz/ Florin Andone incident

“The question will be is how much contact there is. There is definite kicking out by Luiz, how much contact there is on Andone I don’t know but as regards to intent, it is certainly there and as regards to action it’s certainly there.”

Competition up front

“It’s what I want. Florin's done well in the games he’s come on and started.

"I didn’t think he did as well against Burnley but that might have been a consequence of having not played and having two big impacts in the games before and of course what we’ve got is Glenn who scores goals.

"Locadia as well who will probably feel a little bit aggrieved that he hasn’t played more, we will need that type of competition going into the second half of the season.”

Alireza Jahanbakhsh absence

“He’s had a very slight setback, we had to make a decision today whether to play him or not take the risk. We decided not to take the risk hence why he wasn’t on the bench. I think he’ll be fit for next weekend.”

