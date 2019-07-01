Czech star Ales Mateju departs Brighton and signs for Serie A outfit Brescia

Ales Mateju has left Brighton and Hove Albion and signed for Brescia Calcio for an undisclosed fee.

Mateju, 23, joined the Italian side at the start of the 2018/19 campaign and made 23 league and cup appearances. The Czech under-21 full back helped Brescia to win the Serie B league title as they gained promotion into Serie A.

Albion technical director Dan Ashworth said, “This is a good move for Ales, and an exciting next stage for him.

“Moving to Italy has allowed him to experience a different kind of football at first-team level, and he was part of something special for the club last season as he helped them gain promotion.

“While he was at the Albion he played a big part in helping our under-23s gain promotion into the Premier League 2, so we thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future career.”

Mateju was signed by Albion from Czech top-flight team Viktoria Plzeň in 2017 and made 15 appearances in the under-23s promotion season in 2017/18.

He also featured for the first team in Carabao Cup matches against Barnet and AFC Bournemouththat same year.