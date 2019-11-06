Midweek round-up / Everything that has and will happen at Brighton and Hove Albion this week

By Shania Bedi

Sports reporter Shania Bedi reviews and previews all the latest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton hoping to take advantage of Manchester United's struggles this Sunday

Brighton will be looking to win a third successive match when they travel to Manchester United this Sunday. United have endured a disappointing start to the season and are coming off the back of a defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday. The Seagulls made it three home wins in a row after their 2-0 victory against Norwich last weekend, however, managing only one win away from home in the league suggests Graham Potter’s side will have to do a lot more to take any points back to Sussex.

Leandro Trossard could be the key to Brighton getting a result at Old Trafford on Sunday as he regains full fitness. The Belgian winger scored and created an assist for Shane Duffy to double the lead against Norwich after coming on as a substitute.

Brighton women set for the Amex Stadium

Hope Powell’s team will be playing at the Amex Stadium for the first time this season as they host Birmingham in the WSL this Sunday (2pm). Albion, who are second from bottom in the league standings, will hope to build on their excellent penalty shoot-out victory against Arsenal in the FA Cup last Sunday.

Birmingham are ninth in the table on three points from four matches. Tickets are available on Brighton’s official website, under-18s are priced at just £1, with the most expensive adult ticket charging as little as £3.

Can Rusk's under-23s continue their fine form?

Leyton Orient host Brighton under-23s (tonight) and Simon Rusk's young guns will hope to take another step towards qualification in the EFL trophy. The under-23s enjoyed a 4-1 victory away at Southampton in the league last weekend, thanks to goals from Alexander Cochrane, Danny Cashman and a brace from Taylor Richards.

The Seagulls currently sit fifth in the Premier League 2 and will have to wait until November 22 to play their next league match when they host Liverpool under-23s. Liverpool sit just two points behind Albion in the league.

Loan watch: Ben White flourishing at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds

Ben White is taking his loan spell at Leeds United in his stride and continues to make a favourable impression under Marcelo Bielsa. White delivered another fine display as Leeds beat QPR 2-0 at Elland Road last Saturday. The 21-year-old has helped Leeds to retain the best defensive record in the Championship this season as they seek promotion to the Premier League next season. White was even voted PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for August. The defender is contracted to Albion until 2022.

Another Albion loanee defender, Matt Clarke, secured a clean sheet with Derby County in a 2-0 victory against Middlesborough. Beram Kayal featured in Charlton Athletic’s match against Preston North End on Sunday, where the side lost 1-0 at The Valley.

Among the Brighton loanees across Europe, Jurgen Locadia scored his second goal of the campaign for Hoffenheim to secure a 3-0 win against Paderborn. Florin Andone played an entire 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win against Rizespor. The Romanian forward will also be involved in the squad that travels to Real Madrid in their Champions League clash this week. Percy Tau was brought on as a substitute for the last 25 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-0 victory against Kortrijk, keeping them at the top of the Belgian League.

Any other Business

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom believes Graham Potter is the man to help establish Albion as a top-ten Premier League club. “We’ve increased our salaries a lot over the years with the jump to the Premier League, but just spending more and more money at players isn’t the way to go. We have to spend wisely; therefore, it’s all about smart recruitment and having a head coach like Graham, who can really improve players.

Bloom added: "We have started brilliantly this season and he’s got the tactical awareness, the man-management skills and the experience to improve those players and get us to that top-ten position.”