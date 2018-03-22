New date announced for Brighton's match with Tottenham

Brighton's Premier League home game with Tottenham Hotspur will now take place on Tuesday, April 17, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match has been moved from Friday, April 20, owing to Tottenham's involvement in the semi-finals of the FA Cup that weekend.

The rearranged game, which follows Albion's clash at arch rivals Crystal Palace on April 14, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Tickets will go on sale to Bronze and Young Seagulls Plus Members with 70-plus points on Tuesday, Match 27.

All Bronze and Young Seagulls Plus members will be able to purchase tickets from Thursday, March 29, subject to availability.

If tickets are still available, season-ticket holders will be able to purchase one additional guest ticket per fan number for the fixture from Tuesday April 3. Fans with a purchase history will then be able to buy tickets from Thursday, April 5, subject to availability.

Ticket prices are from £45 for adults, from £35 for over-65s and under-21s, and from £25 for under-18s.

Albion will announce details for their rearranged match at Manchester City as soon as they are confirmed.