Shane Duffy apologises for red card in Brighton's win against Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy has apologised for being sent off in the Seagulls' 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

The Irish centre-half was red-carded in the 28th minute for violent conduct in an off-the-ball incident with Patrick van Aanholt.



Albion led 1-0 at the time through Glenn Murray's penalty and goals from substitutes Leon Balogun and Florin Andone made it 3-0 at half-time.



Despite Palace scoring a penalty late on through Luka Milivojevic, Albion held on to beat their arch rivals.



Duffy wrote on Twitter: "Can only apologise to everyone tonight for letting use down.



"Grateful for the team we have here for a huge win tonight the boys were unbelievable!



"I’m disappointed in myself for even getting myself into the situation. What a win!!"

