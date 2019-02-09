Watch Chris Hughton react to Brighton's Premier League defeat against Burnley Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Brighton manager Chris Hughton said his side were denied a 'blatant penalty' in their 3-1 defeat to Burnley, but stressed that his side need to be more clinical. Watch some of the manager's post match thoughts in the video above. Chris Hughton. Picture by PW Sporting Photography Brighton 1 Burnley 3: Albion's winless league run continues after Wood brace and inspired Heaton performance