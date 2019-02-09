Watch Chris Hughton react to Brighton's Premier League defeat against Burnley

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said his side were denied a 'blatant penalty' in their 3-1 defeat to Burnley, but stressed that his side need to be more clinical.

Watch some of the manager's post match thoughts in the video above.

Chris Hughton. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

