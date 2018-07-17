We're loving Brighton's new Premier League home kit. What do you think?

Albion unveiled their new Premier League home kit today - and we're loving the smart, new design.

The Nike shirt has three thicker blue stripes and white sleeves - and the team will now wear white shorts and blue socks.



The Seagulls travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday but as the Dons play in blue, Albion fans may have to wait until Tuesday's friendly at Charlton to see the team wear the new shirt.

Fans can order the new shirt from 2pm here



Brighton begin their Premier League season away to Watford on August 11.