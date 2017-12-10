We've got to stick together - Stephens

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens insists the squad will stick together to get out of their recent slump.

Albion have collected just two points from their last five Premier League games and have dropped to 13th in the table, with 17 points from 16 games.

Stephens says the squad can call upon winless runs from when they were flying high in the Championship as a reminder every team has difficult periods.

Albion travel to Wembley to play to Tottenham on Wednesday and Stephens said: "Everyone has been through it (winless runs) and we went through it the last two years as well.

"It's something we've been used to and every team goes through it.

"We've got to stick to what we do best, stick together and hopefully we'll get through it and it's a good opportunity to do it on Wednesday.

"We need points desperately like everybody else. It's a tough game but it's one we're very much looking forward to."

Defending from corners appears to be Brighton's Achilles heel at the moment as they have conceded from flag-kicks in four of the past five matches.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield yesterday, Stephens said: "We've conceded from set pieces more than we should. It's something we've got to work on and we'll be looking to do that next week for the game on Wednesday.

"There wasn't a lot in the game to be honest. For long periods, it was mixed possession but we're disappointed to concede the goals we have and from our perspective it's very disappointing.

"We're all aware of what our hindrance is at the minute and we've got to stick together to put that right."