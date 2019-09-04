Webster or Duffy? Brighton’s £20m Defender eager to keep his place after Premier League debut at Manchester City

Adam Webster is determined to hold down his place in the team after his Premier League debut at Manchester City last Saturday.

Webster arrived from Bristol City in the summer for £20m and was an unused substitute for the first three matches but started at Manchester City in place of Shane Duffy.

Webster performed well on the right side of the three man defence, in what is one of the most testing footballing arenas on the planet.

Despite the 4-0 loss at the Etihad, he will hope to keep his place in the team for the crunch match against Burnley after the international break at the Amex on September 14.

“It was a tough place,” said Webster. “They are champions for a reason. We knew it was going to be difficult.

“We played well, I know the scoreline does not reflect that but there are a lot of positives we can take and we can move forward from this.”

Webster made a strong case to start the next match against Burnley. It’s unlikely Lewis Dunk or Dan Burn will be dropped and Graham Potter will decide if Duffy or Webster start against Sean Dyche’s men.

Webster added, “A few of the lads will be away (international break). It is a chance for us to work on things. We will be working hard this week and ready for Burnley.

“We would like to have more (points), especially from last weekend (Southampton) but plenty of positives, it’s been an alright start. Performance levels have been good. We have to dust ourselves off and get ready for Burnley at home.”

Webster began his career at Portsmouth and made the move to Ipswich via a loan spell at Aldershot. His form at Portman Road earned his move to fellow Championship outfit Bristol City, where Webster’s career started to take-off.

The defender was a key part in City’s promotion push and although they missed out on the play-offs, Webster had many admirers who were willing to pay serious money to get him.

After lengthy negotiations, Brighton finally landed their man for £20m. The Sussex born player is delighted to be in the Premier with Albion and wants to test himself himself against the best players in the world.

“It was fine for me personally,” said Webster discussing the step-up in class from the Championship. “It’s always tough against Man City at the Etihad but as a player you want to play in these games – that’s all you work for. It was brilliant for me and it’s time for me to keep going and stay in the team.”

Brighton were praised for their bold approach against Pep Guardiola’s champions and it’s a style of football Webster enjoys.

“The gaffer wants us to play out from the back and we are not going to change our game plan for anybody.

“We did that, we played well and caused them problems. On another day, if we stick one of our chances away, it could be a different outcome but it was not to be.

“They are clinical, that is why they are champions, they have some of the best players in the world.

“You want to be brave and play football against any team. They do punish mistakes and Aguero’s second goal was an absolute screamer. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say fair play and move on.”