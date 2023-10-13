Aldershot Town trip gives Lewes chance of FA Cup fame and fortune
It’s a tough test ahead of them – away to National League Premier side Aldershot – but a big prize: the chance of a tie against a team from League One or League Two at the next stage.
Tony Russell’s men have already beaten Faversham, Ascot and Hampton & Richmond to get to this stage but now come up against the Hampshire side sitting ninth in the National League.
There’s £9,000 prize money for winners in this round – while teams who win in the first round net £41,000.
But the FA Cup is just one of three knockout competitions Lewes are still in.
They have been drawn away to Dulwich Hamlet in the first round of the FA Trophy. That will be played on Saturday, October 28, and follows the Rooks’ 4-1 third qualifying round victory at home to Lowestoft Town last Saturday.
Then there’s the small matter of their place in the new invite-only European competition, the Fenix Cup. Lewes’ first Fenix game will be at home to FC Oslo on Tuesday, November 7, before a trip to Belgium to face KSK Beveren on Tuesday, December 12.