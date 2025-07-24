Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly

Aldershot Town visit Eastbourne Borough for friendly - the match in 57 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Jul 2025, 07:47 BST
Tommy Widdrington was back at Priory Lane as he brought his Aldershot Town side to face Eastbourne Borough in a pre-season friendly.

Widdrington was a popular figure as Borough manager and got a warm reception as he brought his National League Premier side – and FA Trophy winners – to the Lane on Tuesday night.

Aldershot ran out 3-0 winners but it was another useful exercise for new Sports manager Matt Gray as he plots the side’s latest bid for National South promotion.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked. And get the thoughts of Gray – and news of Borough’s latest signing – in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly

1. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly

2. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (23).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly

3. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (19).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly

4. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughAldershot TownFA Trophy
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice