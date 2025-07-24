Aldershot Town visit Eastbourne Borough for friendly - the match in 57 pictures

Widdrington was a popular figure as Borough manager and got a warm reception as he brought his National League Premier side – and FA Trophy winners – to the Lane on Tuesday night.

Aldershot ran out 3-0 winners but it was another useful exercise for new Sports manager Matt Gray as he plots the side’s latest bid for National South promotion.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked. And get the thoughts of Gray – and news of Borough’s latest signing – in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (23).jpg Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (19).jpg Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot Town, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman