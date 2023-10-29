Alfreton here we come! Worthing fans urged not to miss chance to cheer team in big FA Cup tie

Worthing FC and their fans are off to Alfreton on Saturday for the club’s FA Cup first round tie – their maiden showing at this stage in the 21st century – and they’re set to be backed by a large number of fans.

James Easton, Worthing FC Supporters Association committee member and Rebel Yell Podcast co-host, says: “We can proudly announce that due to huge demand and a sell-out of the first coach to our Round 1 FA Cup match against Alfreton Town, a second coach has been booked.

"Priced at £35 plus fees this is the cheapest way of being able to support the Rebels in their first appearance in Round 1 in 24 years. The coach leaves at 8am prompt from Woodside Road, the home of Worthing FC. You can book a seat here.

“Tickets for the game cost: £15 plus fees for adults; £10 plus fees for concessions & £3 plus fees for 10-15 year olds. These can be booked online via Alfreton Town's website.

Worthing FC on their way to beating Bath City in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round - setting up the November 4 trip to Alfreton in the first round | Picture: Mike Gunn

“Be sure to book your place on the coach as this will be a memorable day in the history of our town’s football club. After a whirlwind few years for the club reaching our highest ever level in football, I cannot wait to see us play in round one of the historic FA Cup with the possibility of playing a professional EFL club in the next round and Premier League clubs in round three.

"Not only this, if we beat Alfreton the club would win £41,000 Cup prize money which is a huge amount of money for a club in step two of non-league football. It would be fantastic to get as many Worthingites up to Alfreton to cheer on the lads to glory! So book on and come support your Rebels.”

