Alfreton here we come! Worthing fans urged not to miss chance to cheer team in big FA Cup tie
James Easton, Worthing FC Supporters Association committee member and Rebel Yell Podcast co-host, says: “We can proudly announce that due to huge demand and a sell-out of the first coach to our Round 1 FA Cup match against Alfreton Town, a second coach has been booked.
"Priced at £35 plus fees this is the cheapest way of being able to support the Rebels in their first appearance in Round 1 in 24 years. The coach leaves at 8am prompt from Woodside Road, the home of Worthing FC. You can book a seat here.
“Tickets for the game cost: £15 plus fees for adults; £10 plus fees for concessions & £3 plus fees for 10-15 year olds. These can be booked online via Alfreton Town's website.
“Be sure to book your place on the coach as this will be a memorable day in the history of our town’s football club. After a whirlwind few years for the club reaching our highest ever level in football, I cannot wait to see us play in round one of the historic FA Cup with the possibility of playing a professional EFL club in the next round and Premier League clubs in round three.
"Not only this, if we beat Alfreton the club would win £41,000 Cup prize money which is a huge amount of money for a club in step two of non-league football. It would be fantastic to get as many Worthingites up to Alfreton to cheer on the lads to glory! So book on and come support your Rebels.”
The Worthing FC Supporters’ Association brings Worthing FC fans affordable away day travel via WFCSA Travel; live commentaries, podcasts, videos and merchandise via Rebel Yell as well as supporting projects around the football club.
WFCSA Travel was set up last season on behalf of the club. WFCSA run this service at cost.