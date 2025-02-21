Lancing FC have axed Sam Morgan – and replaced him with Billy Wood.

Morgan, appointed earlier in the season to take over from Jamie Hollis, has paid the price for a run of defeats that have left the Lancers in the relegation zone.

His replacement is something of a surprise – Wood moves into the role having been in charge at SCFL Division 1 side AFC Uckfield since last summer. Before that he was chairman and chief executive of Hastings United for several seasons and also managed the women’s teams at Haywards Heath and Eastbourne Borough.

A statement from Culver Road today said: "Lancing Football Club would like to announce the departure from the club of Sam Morgan and Harrison Williams. Everyone at the club would like to thank them both for their hard work and efforts during their time here.

"Billy Wood will take over First Team duties with immediate effect. Billy joins us from AFC Uckfield Town and brings with him an experienced back-room team. Billy is prominently known for being chairman of Hastings United, overseeing the club’s most decorated period in recent times, winning the Isthmian South East League in 2021/22 after two seasons top of the league cut short by Covid.

" We are looking forward to Billy connecting the club both on and off the pitch. Billy will help the club move towards its long term goals and ambitions and has the full support of the committee.”

Morgan told us: “Very disappointing for it to come to an end. When I first came in, the club weren’t given a single hope of staying up. To put them within a fighting chance with plenty of games to go, I’m proud of that.

"Being asked to leave due to not being able to bring commercial or investment in when I’m a football manager is a shock – but like any club, there’s always stuff going on in the background.

Sam Morgan's Lancing spell is over - picture by Stephen Goodger

"We had a tough run having played four of the top seven since the turn of the year - we were coming into a run of games that may have seen our fortunes change but money talks.”

Lancing chairman Barry Sutton responded to that by saying: “We certainly believe that Billy will be able to assist the club on the commercial side and that is one of the reasons we have brought him in specifically. I have had football conversations with Billy on a number of occasions and believe he has what it takes to be successful on the pitch as well.”

Wood’s move is a big blow to AFC Uckfield, who sit eighth in Division 1 of the SCFL and with whom he had big plans to progress things on and off the pitch.