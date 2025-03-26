All systems go for 3G pitch to replace grass at Bognor Regis Town FC

Bognor Regis Town have been granted permission to install a state-of-the-art 3G pitch at Nyewood Lane -- and hope to have the facility available for start of next season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club got the green light for the £1.2million project at an Arun District Council planning meeting today (Mar 26).

A planning application for the new synthetic surface was lodged with the authority and was given unaminous support, meaning that once the funding is confirmed the Rocks will lay the pitch in the summer ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next step is to ratify the financial support for the scheme from the Football Foundation at an upcoming meeting, with a percentage of the total amount needed being met by the club.

The Rocks' grass pitch in use last weekend as the team took on Dartford - but it is now set to be replaced by 3G - picture by Trevor Staff

Russ Chandler, who has worked tirelessly on the application and spearheaded the initiative, said he was thrilled to be able to take the vital step in seeing the new surface and floodlights installed.

He said: “We had huge support from the planning committee, the supporters of the club and the good people of this town and we are delighted they agree with us that this is a massive and historic step, not only for the club but also for our community, which has always been so very important to us.

“The letters of support submitted by fans made a real impact and were an incredible reflection of the love so many people have for Bognor Regis Town. We have had a tough season on the pitch and good news has been thin on the ground but the decision to grant us permission is monumental and we will treat it as such.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development goes a long way to securing the long-term future of our historic club and to everyone who supported the application and got behind us, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Chandler went on to outline the many benefits of the new set-up, adding: “The pitch is going to be FIFA Pro Plus standard and is the highest quality that we can go without going to the hybrid pitches used in Premier League stadiums. The positives are many including not having to rearrange waterlogged fixtures to midweek from a Saturday when we would get a higher attendance and that helps protect revenue.

“The pitch will provide a great opportunity for us to grow our youth development offer further and provide them the opportunity to play on a quality surface with excellent facilities and help them feel a really valued part of the club. Likewise, it helps in the same way with our women’s teams as well as our under-18 teams.

“We hope it becomes a vibrant community hub, one which benefits our town and helps bring a fantastic experience for all those who use it.”