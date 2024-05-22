Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boss Dave Altendorff is leaving Lancing to take over at a step three club – while Billy Wood is the new boss of AFC Uckfield as Sussex’s managerial merry-go-round picks up pace.

Lancing said Altendorff informed the club of his intention to leave the club and take up a role at step three. His destination has not been named but Hastings are among step three clubs in the south-east currently without a manager – with Whitehawk and Lewes having appointed new bosses in the past few days..

Altendorff told the Lancing website: “I want to thank everybody at Lancing FC for their support during my time there. From the chairman, Barry, to everyone on the committee, the supporters, my fellow coaches (Phil, Jamie and Alex) and of course the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It really was a memorable season and Lancing are in a great position now going into next season. I cannot recommend the club highly enough to any prospective players; it really is a special place to play football.”

Lancing had a superb season under Dave Altendorff, finishing sixth in the Isthmian south east | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Sutton, whose Lancing outfit only just missed out on a play-off place at step four, in the Isthmian south east division, said: “Dave has always been completely fair and transparent with me and always made it clear that he would be open to taking the right role at a step 3 and he has kept me informed every step of the way.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Dave the very best in the next chapter of his career and while we are obviously sad to see him go we are also pleased that he is stepping up and continuing on his journey to manage at a higher level.

"Dave achieved great things here last season and it was inevitable that other clubs would be looking at him. He leaves with our congratulations and best wishes for the future. I’ve no doubt that Dave will continue to grow and flourish and I will watch his career with great interest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton added: ‘Obviously we need to act swiftly in finding a replacement for Dave. There is always a shortlist in place for this eventuality and the committee and I will be speaking to prospective candidates over the coming days.

“I believe Lancing is a fantastic club to manage with the best supporter base around and we always seek to identify exciting, talented managers with a philosophy to play football the right way. Whoever we bring in will seek to play attractive football and to entertain the fans and I am sure the supporters will trust us to make the right decision for the club."

Elsewhere Wood, who was chairman and CEO at Hastings United for several years before moving into management and working with Haywards Heath Town Women and more recently Eastbourne Borough Women, has joined AFC Uckfield.