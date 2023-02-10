We want to win things! In five simple words, Eastbourne Borough midfielder - and centenarian - James Hammond this week spelt out his team’s ambitions.

Last weekend the man at the heart of the Sports’ engine room completed his 100th game for the club – ironically with a frustrating defeat against Taunton Town. But Hammond insists there is no mid-table complacency at Priory Lane.

“We’ve not had a poor season by any means, but we aim to be right in there battling for a play-off place in the next couple of months. We are looking at it, say, a month at a time – we’ve got five games left in February and we need to win three of them at least. Four, even better. But the league is full of clubs capable of beating each other and it tends to go knock for knock."

“I’m thrilled to have reached the 100 mark. Of course my first season, 20-21 was curtailed, even though we were in second place when they called a halt. Then last season had all the momentum of the run to the play-offs. So I have really enjoyed my football at Borough. The spirit is terrific and I love playing in this side.

James Hammond in the thick of the action for Eastbourne Borough against Taunton | Picture: Andy Pelling

"Personally, I’ve had some great moments since Danny Bloor signed me – reaching last season’s play-offs, and also slotting in the penalty against Dulwich Hamlet that put us through to the FA Cup tie against Blackpool."

“Some players thrive on scoring goals, but I’m actually happier if I can make the pass that sets up the goal. My own best goal? Apart from the Dulwich pen, I’d say my best strike was that free-kick at Worthing on August Bank Holiday. I really enjoy taking those dead-ball kicks – if I can just wrestle the ball off (club captain) Charlie Walker!”

But let’s track back. The kid with the ball at his feet broke into the first team at County League Peacehaven at just 16. “That was a really good side. Charlie was up front and scoring a heap of goals, and we went straight up and won the Isthmian title the next year. Then during the following season, I moved to Lewes FC – I knew and really respected their management team of Ross Standen and Darren Freeman. In fact we are still in touch now.”

The Lewes years were fruitful. Hammo was the motivator at the Dripping Pan – if he was on form, the Rooks always had a good day. “I admit I have heard people say at Borough that when I play well, the team plays well. Anyway, Teddy Bloor was playing in that Lewes side too, so Danny was often watching – and checking my progress!” And when Mr Bloor (senior) took the Borough job, Mr Hammond was top of the wanted list.

James often appears the quiet guy, but he has taken the armband several times. “Yep I’m fine with that, although naturally I’m behind Charlie and Dicko on the list. I think the middle of the park is a useful place for a captain to be,” Any role-models, James? “It would have to be someone like Steven Gerrard – a driving midfielder who always ran the show. And he led by example. In that role, you need to be a motivator, an instructor, rather than a barker. That’s the way I want to play.”

Off the field, what’s the day job? “I work for NatWest in business banking, based in Preston Park. I’m 26 next month, got a mortgage, nicely settled in my career!” And – not that it’s relevant for a few seasons yet – how about a coaching or management career? “Actually yes, I’d definitely like to stay in the game when the time comes, and apply what I’ve learned.” In the Steve Gerrard mould then, Hammo? There is a little chuckle. “Well yes, especially if I get some time to get up now and again to watch Liverpool!”

