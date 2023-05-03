Robbie Blake has a battle plan in place to try to pull off a Sussex Senior Cup upset when Bognor Regis Town face rivals Worthing at the Amex Stadium next week.

Bognor take on a strong Worthing side that has enjoyed a superb season in the National League South under boss Adam Hinshelwood in the county showdown next Thursday, May 11.

The Rebels go in to the encounter as favourites but Blake says he has every faith in his squad to be in with a chance of lifting silverware.

The Nye Camp boss points to the pre-season friendly against the Woodisde Road outfit which ended 1-1 as an example of his charges getting it right against tougher opposition.

Bognor fans enjoying the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final win over Brighton U21s at Lancing | Picture: Lyn Phillips

He said: "Look, I know it was only a friendly but look at what Worthing went on to achieve after that. They have been outstanding all season and you can only admire the way Adam and his staff have got them playing. Like me, Adam knows it's a one-off game and I know for a fact he will be giving us due respect.

"It's no secret that we have had an indifferent season in the league but during the campaign we have enjoyed some top performances, such as beating Bishop's Stortford, who went on to win the league title, at home.

"Our plan is in place. The boys have had some time off after a long season and we will train on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday and then look forward to Thursday. We are capable of good things and we want that to be the message the players.

"We know how much it would mean to our fantastic supporters and in terms of motivation for them there is no need to reinforce that. They know the importance of this game.

The Rocks celebrate their equaliser in the SSC semi at Lancing - which they went on to win on penalties | Picture: Trevor Staff

"We are genuinely looking forward to locking horns with Worthing and playing our football on a superb surface in a Premier League stadium."