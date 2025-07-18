Hastings United boss Lee Carey described Tuesday night’s 2–1 pre-season win over Whitehawk as “nothing but positives” — and backed Fin Chapman to be a standout performer this season.

The Us took the lead in the first half through Chapman, who found the top-right corner with a sublime curling effort. Just after the break, the winger doubled his tally with a near-identical finish to make it 2–0.

“I thought at times Fin was unplayable,” said Carey.

“That’s exactly what I’m going to be looking for from him this year. He’s someone who’ll get fans off their seats and really impact us going forward.

“I played him in an eight role on Saturday [against Horsham YMCA], but I felt pushing him higher up would give him more space in areas where he can be really effective – and that’s exactly what he showed last night.”

Whitehawk halved the deficit midway through the second half when Charlie Lambert broke down the left and squared for Iffy Allen, who coolly finished into the bottom corner to make it 2–1. Carey wasn’t overly concerned but admitted it’s something he will address.

“Over the 90 minutes, I thought there were times we were really comfortable – both when we had to defend and going forward.

“There’s nothing but positives to take from last night. It’s still not perfect, because the goal we conceded could’ve been avoided, but these things happen in pre-season. I’m glad they do, as it gives us something to look at and work on over the next couple of weeks.”

Earlier in the week, the club confirmed that four academy graduates — Chapman, Freddie Legg, Jamal Lubanga, and JJ Walker — had been retained ahead of the new season. All featured in Tuesday night’s win, underlining that emerging talent is central to Carey’s plans.

“It’s going to be massively important,” said Carey. “Joe Clifford is only 17, turning 18 next week, and he showed what qualities he’s got.

“The other players we’ve kept — it was massive for me keeping hold of those this year. With the experience I knew was going to come into the club, I know they’ll really grow this year.”

Hastings United next face trips to Haywards Heath Town on Saturday before travelling to local neighbours Westfield on Tuesday — and Carey says he’ll continue managing players’ minutes carefully as the squad builds toward full match fitness.

“We know what we need to do with certain individuals and how the next three weeks will pan out with the friendlies and training sessions we’ve got lined up,” he explained.

“It’s about rotating players and managing their loading so they’re ready for August 9. Some of the lads who played less on Tuesday will get more minutes on Saturday.

“Then on Tuesday at Westfield, we’ll introduce some of the Under-23s into the squad and give some of the more experienced players a rest or just a lighter session – it’s all part of the plan to manage their minutes and keep everyone sharp.”

He added: “It’s still pre-season – yes, there have been positives from the last two games, but there’s still loads to work on.”