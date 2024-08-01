Another striker still on shopping list as Worthing FC finalise plans for season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Agutter is still working to strengthen Worthing’s attacking options with the league season only nine days away.

The Rebels have been running the rule over a number of attacking players, still wanting to boost a squad which lost Ollie Pearce to York City and saw Jake Robinson move on but which has seen forward Jake Hutchinson join.

Agutter has also been looking at a midfielder who was with him at Hastings United and who scored Worthing’s winner in their latest pre-season friendly, a 1-0 victory at Whitehawk last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing lost their lastest friendly, going down 2-0 at Poole Town on Tuesday night.

Worthing on the attack in their friendly win at Whitehawk | Picture: Miles Holter

The manager is content with how the final pieces of the jigsaw are falling into place, with the National League South opener at Weston-super-Mare coming on Saturday week. They have one more friendly to play – at Bognor on Sunday (2pm).

Agutter said: "We’re almost there now. What we don’t want to do is bring in anyone just for the sake of it – we don’t want to block the pathway in place at the club.”

With that pathway in mind, Agutter said a number of Rebels academy players – like Freddie Chester, Stan Berry, Evan Hoarty and Cavan Gratwick – had impressed him and were pushing for first-team opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager said he’d seen a reaction from players to comments he made to us last week that one or two new faces needed to show they could display hard work alongside talent.

"Worthing’s success can be seen as being about the pretty stuff but the foundation of it – which Adam Hinshelwood instilled – is down to hard work abd commitment, and we have to keep that in our minds in every game,” he said.

Agutter said the performance at Whitehawk contained pleasing forward play and solid defence, and he expected another stern test at Bognor.