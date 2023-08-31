Bognor Regis Town bosses have appealed against the red cards given to Craig Robson and Kieron Douglas after the thrilling Sussex derby with Lewes that ended 3-3.

Rocks manager Robbie Blake can call upon the duo for the FA Cup clash at Burgess Hill Town on Saturday but then they face bans of three games and four games respectively for their part in a melee after the Isthmian premier division encounter.

Lewes assistant manager Joe Vines also saw red following a late own goal that handed the East Sussex side a point in front of almost 1,000 fans at a sun-kissed MKM Arena on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hierarchy at the club have studied video footage of the commotion – described as "handbags" by more than one onlooker – that led to the dismissals and believe they have strong grounds on which they have based their appeal.

Blake explained: "We're obviously keen to have the services of both Craig and Kieran as they are influential players for us in the middle of our back line. Both of the lads can play on Saturday at Burgess Hill but then face lengthy bans and this would mean us looking to bring in players, possibly on loan, as cover.

"We're hopeful we can be successful in our appeal but it is definitely a concern. As a club, we would like to place on record our thanks to Lewes who have been fantastic in sharing footage of the incident."

Nye Camp gaffer Blake took the positives from the draw with the Dripping Pan outfit and set his sights on replicating the form of his side in the second half when they come up against the Hillians.

Jasper Mather gave the Rocks the lead on 18 minutes before Lewes levelled through Ryan Gondoh on 24 minutes – and 10 minutes later Brad Pritchard made it 2-1. But Tommy-Lee Higgs scored for 2-2 on 67 minutes before Dan Gifford smashed home a spot-kick after 73 minutes. Joe Briffa's hugely unfortunate headed own goal late in injury time brought the scores level at the whistle.

And Blake said: "It was men against boys in the first half and we told the lads that in the dressing room and the response was very good, and we got ourselves in front. The desire, hard work and commitment was excellent and these qualities will always be a major factor in good performances and we need the same level of responsibility week in, week out.