Arsenal legend gives verdict on Gunners against Liverpool despite shock loss last weekend

Match Referee, Robert Jones interacts with Gabriel of Arsenal and teammates after showing a red card to their teammate, William Saliba (not pictured) during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Arsenal set to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Ray Parlour gave his thoughts on the fixture and the Gunners disappointing loss to Bournemouth.

Arsenal take on the current leaders of the Premier League Liverpool this weekend. Arsenal Dropped points against Bournemouth last Saturday (October 19). The Gunners decline in the game against Bournemouth all began when William Saliba received a red card in the 30th minute.

Ray Parlour spoke to National World about his former side going into the Liverpool game as well as their loss to the Cherries.

Ray Parlour said: "Arsenal are a strong team at home and they know how important the game is. With injury doubts all over the pitch, plus suspension, you will have to see what team Arsenal put out, but foremost it’s important not to lose to your rivals in the title race.

"With Man City at home to Southampton, you don’t want to be 6 or 7 points behind them at this stage of the season.

"Saliba was unlucky to get the red card (against Bournemouth), it was a little harsh in my opinion. Without Saka and Odegaard, Arsenal failed to create many clear cut chances, so the other players have to step up now.”

"It’s a key time for Arsenal with these injuries and this is why the squad players must take their chances.”

