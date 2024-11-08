Former Arsenal man says 'no one is bigger than the club following Edu's exit

Nigel Winterburn commented on Arsenal's Sporting Director's shock exit. (Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport)

Edu Gaspar’s official departure from Arsenal has sent shockwaves through the club and its fanbase.

The Brazilian, who played a key role in reshaping Arsenal’s squad alongside manager Mikel Arteta, leaves behind a significant void. But what does his exit mean for the club’s future? Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes that while Arsenal Sporting Director Edu’s departure is a blow, the Gunner’s long-term project remains intact, with title ambitions far from being over.

"It’s a blow to Arsenal for sure..." — Winterburn Reacts to Edu’s Exit

When asked about the impact of Edu’s departure, Winterburn was clear in his assessment. "It’s a blow to Arsenal for sure," he said, acknowledging the significant role Edu played in revitalizing the squad. Since Edu’s arrival as Sporting Director, Arsenal have made crucial signings like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Declan Rice, positioning the club for long-term success. Under his guidance, Arsenal has not only improved its squad but also created a sustainable transfer model that brought in hungry, young talent.

But Winterburn stressed that no individual is bigger than the club. "The show must go on," he added. While Edu’s exit may cause some disruption, he believes Arsenal will continue to thrive as a club, especially with Arteta's long-term vision and solid backroom team.

Arsenal’s Title Ambitions Are Still Alive

One of the pressing concerns following Edu’s departure is whether it could impact Arsenal’s long-term title aspirations. The team came close to winning the Premier League last season and showed signs of real progress under Arteta. Winterburn, however, is confident that the Gunners will keep pushing for trophies.

“Mikel has signed a long-term deal at the club, so he is set at Arsenal,” Winterburn pointed out. With Arteta firmly at the helm and the club’s core of young players on long-term contracts, Winterburn believes Arsenal are in a strong position to continue challenging for the Premier League title. The key, he insists, is consistency.

“Arsenal need to get back to winning ways, enjoy the habit of winning while keeping 11 men on the pitch,” Winterburn said, referencing the injury issues and suspensions that have hindered Arsenal in recent seasons. With Arteta’s leadership and a squad brimming with talent, Winterburn believes the club’s pursuit of silverware will not be derailed.

While Edu’s departure leaves a significant gap, Winterburn is confident that Arsenal will find a suitable replacement. "Arsenal will look to recruit the right man to replace Edu before next summer," he said.

However, with Arteta’s steady leadership and the club’s strong scouting network, Winterburn believes Arsenal can continue to strengthen the squad in the coming windows.

He also stressed that the club’s progress isn’t solely dependent on one individual. Arteta, who has signed a long-term deal, remains the central figure in Arsenal’s project. “The young players are all on good contracts, and they are an excellent group of players,” Winterburn said.

