‘I could’ve been the young Messi’ - Jermaine Pennant reveals why Arsenal didn’t work out for him

Jermaine Pennant racked up 55 appearances for Liverpool, but started his career with Arsenal, getting 12 appearances from 1999 to 2005 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

The Champions League winning winger revealed why he didn’t stay for the long haul with Arsenal.

Signed by Arsenal from Notts County for £2 million at just 15 years old—a record for a trainee at the time—Pennant was seen as one of English football’s brightest prospects.

During his time at Arsenal, he made 26 appearances and famously scored a hat-trick against Southampton in 2003 on his first Premier League start.

After leaving North London, Pennant found success at Liverpool, where he played a crucial role in their journey to the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, putting in an impressive performance against AC Milan.

Across a career that spanned stints in England, Spain, and even India, Pennant made over 350 professional appearances and left his mark as a reliable winger with undeniable talent.

In a recent interview with Henry Bryant, he discussed his time at Arsenal and why it didn’t quite work out for him there.

When asked about Arsene Wenger, Jermaine Pennant said: “Playing under him was a pleasure. I remember when he came in, his view on football, the way he saw things, that changed the game.

"He’s changed the Premier League to a certain extent… Learning from him and listening to his instructions as a player is why I got to where I got to in my career. I’ve only got high praises for Arsene.”

With how Pennant performed in his full debut, Gunners fans would’ve been right in expecting the winger to stay for the long haul at Arsenal.

When asked about why this wasn’t the case, the Champions League winner said: “It was simply the wrong time, the wrong era.

"I was simply trying to break into a team that was the invincibles and I could’ve been the young Messi but I would’ve struggled to get into that time, it was so good!

"It was a difficult period to break through to that team."

