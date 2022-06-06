The former German international praised Betsy and Dan Micciche after it was announced they would take up the first team manager and assistant manager role at Crawley Town.

It had been rumoured a deal had been agreed between Betsy and the Reds at the end of last week with an announcement expected on Friday (June 3). But it was delayed and finally announced at 4.30pm today (Monday, June 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal Academy Manager Mertesacker told arsenal.com: “We’re grateful for the work Kevin and Dan have done to manage and develop our under-23s and under-18s. Both have shown outstanding coaching ability so it’s no surprise they’re heading into first team management in the EFL.

Dan Micciche and Kevin Betsy (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)