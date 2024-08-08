'The best choice' - Arsenal legend has his say on next England manager
Also known well as ‘the Romford Pele’, Ray Parlour played 466 games for the Gunners, scoring 32 goals and winning three Premier League titles and four FA cups. Aged 51, he’s now a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport.
When he was recently asked about who he’d like to see as the next England manager following Gareth Southgate’s departure he was quick to recommend a current Premier League manager.
He said: "I would of had Harry Redknapp a long time ago, but obviously Harry's a little bit too old now! The best one I would probably go for now is Eddie Howe; I think he would be the one to go for if you want to stick to an English manager.
"But Jurgen Klopp, I don't think he would go, but he would be brilliant. You don't really have to coach the players as much (as an England manager) because they're getting coached by the top coaches in the world.
"People like Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, all those sort of guys coaching these players every week. So what we've got to do as an England manager is get the right balance, get the right formation, put players in the right positions and then get the best out of them. That's all you've got to do.
"Hopefully the FA can get it right. Whoever is going to get the job has got a top-class squad to work with. There are so many good players. That's a big plus for any manager coming in. You've got an opportunity to really challenge for the World Cup, and then the Euros next time around.”
This interview was attributed with NetBet Online Casino.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.