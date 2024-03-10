Arundel beat Banstead Athletic 2-1 in the SCFL Division 1. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there.Arundel beat Banstead Athletic 2-1 in the SCFL Division 1. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there.
Arundel beat Banstead Athletic - picture gallery

Arundel beat Banstead Athletic 2-1 in the SCFL Division one on Saturday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 10th Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT

Matt Brown and Ryan Squire got the goals for Arundel while Isaac Pierpaolo Tossio scored for Banstead. Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the game and caught the action.

1. Arundel 2, Banstead Athletic 1 - Picture by Stephen Goodger

2. Arundel 2, Banstead Athletic 1 - Picture by Stephen Goodger

3. Arundel 2, Banstead Athletic 1 - Picture by Stephen Goodger

4. Arundel 2, Banstead Athletic 1 - Picture by Stephen Goodger

